Singaporean gamers game to relieve stress, kill time, escape current Life: Survey

With Covid-19 limiting the scope of activities available to us, it's no surprise that gaming has become an even more popular form of entertainment than usual.

According to this YouGov survey published last week, 76 per cent of Singaporeans play some form of video or mobile games, with 38 per cent having gamed for over 10 years.

Among those aged 18 to 24, 90 per cent of survey respondents indicate that they game, while over half (56 per cent) of those aged above 55 are gamers (Time to teach your ah ma how to play Overwatch!).

Smartphones are the most popular gaming device, with 92 per cent of gamers using it as a gaming platform.

This is followed by desktop computers and laptops (44 per cent), tablets (32 per cent), and finally game consoles (aka the only platform specifically designed for gaming), which are only used by 28 per cent of gamers.

Why do Singaporeans game?

Almost two thirds (65 per cent) of surveyed gamers indicated that they use gaming for stress relief, with gaming to kill time (60 per cent) as a close second, followed by gaming as a form of escape from everyday life (42 per cent).

Pandemic gaming

In the wake of Covid-19, 47 per cent of gamers are playing more video games than usual.

This is especially true for Singaporean gamers aged 18 to 24, with 59 per cent indicating they're playing more video games compared to last year.

Subscription gaming services, which enable users to stream games on various devices for a fee, are also gaining popularity. Two fifths (21 per cent) of gamers subscribe to a gaming service, with PlayStation Now (9 per cent) and Nintendo Switch Online (8 per cent) being the most popular.

Among gamers, the most well-known subscription service is Nintendo Switch Online, with over two thirds (68 per cent) of survey respondents having heard of it.

However, PlayStation Online (58 per cent) is more well-known among non-gamers instead.

