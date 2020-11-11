Singaporean graphic novel The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye getting animated series

Award-winning Singaporean graphic novel The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye is taking a leap from the pages to the screens.

Presented by cartoonist Sonny Liew, The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye looks at crucial moments in Singapore’s history and depicts it in a satirical fashion. The novel won the Singapore Literature Prize in 2016 and went on to win three Eisner awards.

PHOTO: Facebook/artofcharliechan

The graphic novel is being adapted by 108 Media into an animated series and is currently in the scriptwriting stage. The series will be produced and shot in Singapore and is expected to span six episodes, each episode running for half an hour.

According to the cartoonist, many individuals and companies had approached him about adapting The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye but none of them “showed a level of commitment”.

Graphic novelist Sonny Liew won three out of six nominations for his graphic novel, The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, at the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards.

PHOTO: Chan Shiuan

“As a comic artist, you have a lot of control over the product, whereas once you let it go into the world and other people get involved, it will change. It’s going to be interesting to see how the other people involved see this in a new medium,” said Liew.

The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye is targeted for international release in either 2021 or the following year.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.