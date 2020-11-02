Singaporean toy photographers & Geek Culture team up for first-ever charity auction

As the adage goes, do what you love and you don’t have to work a single day in your life. That’s the community we serve, and the toy photographers who have turned their passion into a career, and we’re now sharing it with you.

Earlier this year, Geek Culture conducted its very first massive giveaway to encourage the community to stay indoors.

Heartened by the number of participants that took part, we decided to hold something special with our very first Charity Auction 2020, to help those in need of assistance, and give back to the community, with the help from local toy photographers.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The Who’s Who of local toy photographers – Sunny Ang, James Xie, Ken Loh, Johnson Foon, and Joel “Tiger” Magno have agreed to take time off their busy schedule to support this good cause, where they will use their immense talents to snap some geek-tastic shots for us.

Printed on canvas and framed in A2 size via FotoHub, these shots will be awarded to the highest bidder by the end of the auction.

Thanks to our partner Hasbro Singapore, the five were given access to a variety of some of the latest and hottest Hasbro toys, to prepare for this.

The range of toys used include action figures from across the Star Wars The Black Series, Marvel Legends Series as well as G.I. Joe Classified Series.

The photographers are all well known in the field of toy photography, with photographers like Sunny Ang serving as the co-founder of Plastic Singapore, a Facebook group filled with toy photographers who organises monthly outings with the objective of shooting toys.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The photographers have each been given a theme and a selection of toys from our sponsor Hasbro to choose from. From there, they could shoot anything they want as long as it follows their given theme.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Given what we’ve seen these famous five deliver in the last few years, we are definitely looking forward to seeing what amazing shots our local toy photographers will produce.

Do note that the toy photos taken for the Charity Auction are all one of a kind, and will not be available anywhere else.

Here are the featured images that will be available for bidding:

Rivalry. PHOTO: Sunny Ang

Hated Reflection. PHOTO: Johnson Foon

Need Hugs. PHOTO: Joel “Tiger” Magno

Halloween Duel. PHOTO: Ken Loh

Night of the Sentinels. PHOTO: James Xie

Those interested in bidding for a framed toy photograph can do so on the Charity Auction’s Give.asia page.

Each toy photography canvas print will start off at $100. Those participating in the auction will be required to indicate which photo they are bidding for.

The highest bidders for each toy photograph by the end of the campaign will get to walk away with the photo of their choice. If you bid twice on the same photo, we will count the total amount you have donated.

Please note that all bids collected will be considered as a contribution, and no refunds will be given if you do not win the toy photograph.

All contributions big or small are welcome! If you do not wish to bid for the massive print but still want to do your part to support our charity initiative, then you can simply donate to the campaign at a smaller value.

Those who donate a minimum of $10 will be entitled to receive a set of five A5 postcards (limited to one set per donor).

PHOTO: Geek Culture

After the Charity Auction is over, all the proceeds earned will be donated to the local award-winning non-profit organisation Blessings in a Bag, which is aimed at assisting low opportunity, under-resourced youths, as well as empowering the community to help support one another.

The award-winning charity organisation first started as a volunteer-powered community, with the goal of providing every child and their families in need of help with the essentials they need to not only survive, but thrive.

Blessings in Bag partners with social-service organisations to help serve communities in need through donations or incentivised programmes to better empower them to take charge of their lives.

They have previously collaborated with companies such as Amazon Singapore whereby members of the public were encouraged to donate to the non-profit organisation by purchasing items that BIAB needs through its wish list on Amazon.sg.

They are also currently running a fundraising campaign to fund initiatives to help nurture a community of volunteers through a mentorship program that encourages self-directed growth and development in individuals.

"We are excited to be partnering with Geek Culture at such a critical time for so many. At Blessings in a Bag, we remain a volunteer-powered community determined to provide every child and their family navigating challenging circumstances with the essentials needed to thrive and to feel safe, valued and supported. The funds raised through this charity auction will go directly to meet the needs of our youth and resourcing for our classroom space. Thank you for your support," said Emily Teng, founder of Blessings in a Bag.

Geek Culture’s inaugural Charity Auction will take place from Oct 30 till Nov 30, 2020, and will be held via GIVE.ASIA.