Singaporeans most embarrassed by their social media posts on drunken behaviour, offensive comments: Survey

Singaporeans are most embarrassed by their social media posts relating to actions such as drunken behaviour, kissing someone and sleeping somewhere they should not have been, and being photographed in their underwear, a new study has found.

Cyber-security company McAfee on Wednesday (Sept 11) released the results of the study that narrowed down the top 10 kinds of posts Singaporeans found most embarrassing.

This survey of 500 Singaporeans found that drunken behaviour, making offensive comments and wearing an embarrassing outfit were the top three kinds of posts that Singaporeans regretted putting up on their social media accounts.

This was followed by posts relating to embarrassing places or events, accidental exposure of their private parts, kissing someone they should not have been and being photographed in their underwear.