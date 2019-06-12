Singapore's established telcos continue to increase 4G upload and download speeds

PHOTO: Unsplash
Ken Wong
Hardware Zone

According to a survey carried out by Opensignal over a three month period from August to the end of October this year, subscribers to Singtel, Starhub and M1, three main telcos in Singapore will be happy that despite not having 5G yet, their service providers are working to improve their 4G experience.

Opensignal took some 71 million measurements from 54,443 devices during the survey.

4G Availability metric

PHOTO: Opensignal

Opensignal uses 4G Availability as a bellwether for the mobile network experience because of 4G technology's inherent speed, capacity, and latency advantages over 3G. The more time users spend connected to 4G, the better their overall experience is likely to be.

According to the report, in the last six months, M1 and StarHub users' have broken through the 90 per cent mark for 4G Availability joining Singtel, which was the first Singaporean operator to achieve this last time.

Video experience

PHOTO: Opensignal

Opensignal said that users on all three operators are enjoying an Excellent Video Experience, with scores of 78.2, 77.5 and 76.6 for M1, Singtel and StarHub respectively. Yet, for overall Video Experience, only users on M1 enjoyed an Excellent experience.

Latency Experience

PHOTO: Opensignal

The responsiveness of a network - or latency - is a critical measure that increases the feeling of speed in many online services. A network with moderate speed, but excellent latency, may offer its users a faster feeling web browsing experience than a rival with faster download speeds! For gamers in particular, latency or "ping time" is a measure which is often displayed in-game because it can make the difference not only between an enjoyable or frustrating online gaming experience but between winning and losing.

M1 won Opensignal's Latency Experience award, with a latency of just 26.6ms, meaning M1 users see the most responsive mobile network experience, ahead of second-placed Singtel. Again, StarHub users have the slowest latency, but it has improved and for the first time joins its competitors with a latency of below the 30ms mark.

PHOTO: Opensignal

Looking ahead to 5G

2020 looks to be the year when Singapore telcos deliver on their 5G promises.

Processor and smartphone manufacturers are already lining up products and solutions to meet expected market demand. The Singapore Government is also showing its support for 5G based solutions. Even networking vendors are jumping on board the 5G bandwagon.

Opensignal says that with 5G technologies aiming to deliver even more responsive networks in the years ahead, Singapore's operators ongoing latency improvements are creating an excellent foundation on which to build when 5G launches here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

TRENDING

Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by &#039;ex-employees&#039;
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by 'ex-employees'
No abnormal behaviour observed in RWS dolphins, NParks says after viral clip raises concerns
No abnormal behaviour observed in RWS dolphins, NParks says after viral clip raises concerns
Taiwanese singer R.chord Hsieh arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Taiwanese singer arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Netizens wonder if actress Fan Bingbing is pregnant, after she is seen with a little extra round her waist
Netizens wonder if actress Fan Bingbing is pregnant, after she is seen with a little extra round her waist
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Song Hye-kyo&#039;s personal information leaked online
Song Hye-kyo's personal information leaked online
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
&#039;Sugar dating&#039; website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
'Sugar dating' website from Japan launches in Singapore, already has 70 members
21 car parks in Singapore you didn&#039;t know had free parking (2020 edition)
21 car parks in Singapore you didn't know had free parking (2020 edition)

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
I challenged 3 boys to &#039;battle&#039; at the world&#039;s first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here&#039;s how it went
I challenged 3 boys to 'battle' at the world's first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here's how it went
Singapore mum&#039;s traumatic childbirth story: Baby was born blue
Singapore mum's traumatic childbirth story: Baby was born blue
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation

Home Works

How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
No more medical bill surprises
Worried about an inflated medical bill after surgery?
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Lee Dong-wook&#039;s cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut

SERVICES