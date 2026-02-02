'A toy, but also a way of life': Singapore's first official Gundam store opens at Jewel

Boys and their toys — that's how some might see Gundam hobbyists who build and collect Gundam models, or what they call Gunpla.

But for Jonaru, Gundam, a Japanese military science fiction media franchise, is more than just toys on a shelf — it's a hobby that he has spent over $1,000 since young, he told AsiaOne on Monday (Feb 2).

Jonaru, a Singaporean who works in the finance industry, was among those who attended the opening of Singapore's first official Gundam flagship store, also known as a Gundam Base, at Jewel in Changi Airport on Monday.

Gundam is a popular cultural icon in Japan and has a strong following among Singaporeans familiar with the anime and merchandise.

The event was officiated by Jewel Changi airport development chief executive officer Lee Ching Wern, Bandai Namco hobby products department general manager Masato Sato and Sheng Tai Toys executive director Tan Ee Chian.

Jonaru said he was excited at the opening of the Gundam Base in Jewel, which sells limited edition merchandise and features a space for members of the public to learn how to assemble Gunpla.

Merchandise in the shop, when open to public on Tuesday (Feb 3), will be limited to two per customer, while each customer can only buy one of the highly sought-after Gundam Base limited Hyaku-Shiki Ver. 2.0 Gunpla priced at $216.

"I have always visited the Gundam Bases in various other countries, and it's nice that Singapore has a recognisable Gundam community for a base to be set up here," Jonaru told AsiaOne.

From youth through adulthood

Over the past two decades, Jonaru has collected Gunpla kits, gachapon and desk toys.

"Back in the day, I started building Gunpla after watching (Gundam) anime on television," Jonaru recalled.

He added: "My parents would use Gunpla as an incentive to motivate me to do well in exams."

He gave up his hobby for more than a decade as he pursued an interest in online games and other hobbies, but during a business trip to Japan in 2023 he bought a Gunpla on a whim — "for old time's sake," he joked.

It reignited the spark in him again, admitting that the hobby 'is a little more dangerous' now that he has money to spend.

What's the appeal of Gunpla?

"The $30 you spend on a basic kit gives you the joy and memories of building, alongside the reward of displaying it for many years," Jonaru commented.

Gunpla isn't just meant for kids, but also for the fanbase that has grown up and evolved with it.

Describing Gundams as something that "looks cool" and "evokes a sense of nostalgia and childhood warmth", he added that the building process teaches that patience is rewarded.

"It is a toy," he admitted. "But it is also a way of life."

