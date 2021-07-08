Singapore's largest e-sports experience centre EXP launches at Kallang Wave Mall

With the emergence of e-sports, gaming is no longer seen as just a recreational activity.

Esports Entertainment Asia (EEA) launched Singapore’s largest e-sports experience centre EXP on Wednesday (July 8), with guest of honour Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

Located on the second floor of Kallang Wave Mall, EXP is definitely not your run-of-the-mill old-school millennial cyber cafe.

It spans 12,000 sq ft and is designed to be an integrated e-sports and streaming-ready venue. This arena can easily host tournaments, competitions, e-sports games, and product launches – be it at the regional or international level.

The event launch kicked-off with a literal bang as party poppers were set off at the start. Guest of honour Minister Tong was given a tour of the space, and even he gave the racing simulator a go for a few minutes.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong test-driving a racing simulator at EXP. PHOTO: Esports Entertainment Asia

"In line with EEA’s vision to build a comprehensive e-sports ecosystem for Singapore, the EXP was conceptualised to provide an experience-based e-sports venue for all gaming enthusiasts," EEA co-chairman Johnny Ong said.

He added: "EXP will be the focal point for e-sports lovers, amateurs, professional gamers and influencers to come together to catch up with the latest gaming trends, interact and co-create new ideas and content for the e-sports industry.”

Meanwhile, Singapore Cybersports & Online Gaming Association president Dennis Ooi said: "We aim to promote the local e-sports industry and help grow its ecosystem to provide valuable job opportunities for youngsters in the new economy.

"We hope that the EXP will be able to make a meaningful contribution towards this end."

One impressive feature of the space is the two Chroma-Luma rooms – allowing game-casters and influencers to have webcasting and live-streaming sessions.

They are multifunctional too, providing an interactive space for e-sports content producers in their co-creation and brainstorming session of high-quality production and streaming.

If you’re looking for the latest and best in audio-visual and streaming, the Pro-Sumer Corner showcases a variety of products that might tickle your fancy.

PHOTO: Esports Entertainment Asia

EXP also has an open-concept LAN gaming area decked with the latest PCs with super-premium e-sports peripherals and accessories.

Whether you’re a gaming enthusiast, e-sports lover, or professional gamer, EXP is the place to see and be seen.

Address: 1, Stadium Place, Kallang Wave Mall #02-09/10 Singapore 397628

amierul@asiaone.com