Singapore's Omnidesk levels up, expands into Malaysia

Once a new company looking to explore the niche of height-adjustable desks, Omnidesk Singapore has grown into a well-respected brand that offers an entire ecosystem of workspace ergonomics.

It certainly doesn’t come as a surprise, then, the team has their sights set for foreign waters, with Malaysia next on the list.

Ominidesk seeks to bring the same premium standing desk experience to the new market, minus the hefty last-mile shipping fees.

It’s a decision that was about a year in the making but had to be pushed back due to planning and logistical complications brought on by the pandemic.

To cater to the needs of the local Malaysian audience, the team will be setting aside a curated suite of products based on its best-selling offerings in Singapore, including the Omnidesk Pro 2020 and Atlas Anti-Fatigue Mat.

Other selections, such as the Wildwood Collection and Omnidesk Kenshi, are expected in the coming months too.

A special promotion will also be held in celebration of the company’s launch.

Instead of the usual RM3,099 (S$997) price point, the Omnidesk Pro 2020 is set to retail from RM2,400, with an affordable flat pack delivery included for all desks and accessories across the country, barring East Malaysia.

Additionally, the official web store will be offering a 10 per cent discount on any product for a limited time, so both the Singapore and Malaysia markets are able to purchase the latest releases (the Omnidesk Ichi Collection, anyone?) at a reduced price.

Now that more companies are embracing the work-from-home lifestyle, there’s no better time than to invest in a standing desk that proves handy for both work and play, or a smaller variation built specially for the little ones.

As for the complete product catalogue, the list of accessories available for purchase at launch is as follows:

Headphone Hanger: RM189 (MSRP), RM129 (launch price)

Titus – Premium Desk Mat: from RM259 (MSRP), RM129 (launch price)

CPU Roller: RM249 (MSRP), RM149 (launch price)

Arc Stealth (Single / Dual): RM369 / RM599 (MSRP), RM289 / RM449 (launch price)

Spark – Desk Lamp: RM449 (MSRP), RM309 (launch price)

Castors: RM219 (MSRP), RM159 (launch price)

Head down to the Omnidesk Malaysia website for more information.

