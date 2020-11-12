Singapore's politicians get incorporated into that Marina Bay Sands green screen meme

By now, you must have seen some remarkably goofy pictures featuring Marina Bay Sands (MBS) circulating in your social media feed. 

You know what those are. Totally unglamorous and awkward images were taken by thousands of people at a pop-up green-screen photo booth called The Social Pavilion that once existed at Promenade South of The Shoppes at MBS. 

Certainly, visitors had their share of fun superimposing various MBS-related scenes in the background, which was then uploaded onto Facebook. This was just post-2010, mind you, and digital out-of-home displays involving social media were all the rage. 

Unfortunately for everyone involved, some gems made of pure cringe made it online, too. And these are the images that folks are just discovering and sharing on their timelines. Behold. 

In any case, it’s a mainstream meme now. Facebook user Benedic Soh, however, took it to another level — he took the various selfies and other public photos shared by local politicians and incorporated them into the ongoing source of amusement. 

For the most part, they kinda work, in all its badly-photoshopped glory. We’ll just leave them here without any further comment. 

