SingHealth's MyCare app allows patients easy access to their medical information

PHOTO: Hardware Zone
Marcus Wong
Hardware Zone

Patients at Singapore General Hospital may soon be able to access all their individual care information any time they wish simply by turning to the iPad by their bedside.

A collaboration between SingHealth nurses, doctors, allied health professionals, Office for Service Transformation and IT specialists from Integrated Health Information Systems, the MyCare app gives patients easy access to their daily care schedule and updates on their medical information.

The custom app also comes with interactive features such as a messaging function that allows patients to ask specific questions about their care plan, or to put in requests for water, pillow or housekeeping services. Educational videos and care tips will also be available, so patients can learn to better care for themselves.

Photo: Hardware Zone

How it works is like this: If you're warded, the nurse will activate MyCare upon admission by scanning your identity tag and confirming your personal details. You'll also get a unique password to access your information on MyCare each time you log in. Of course, you can choose to grant access rights to your caregivers.

You will also be allowed to set an additional password to further secure diagnosis and test results so that only you can access that information. Upon discharge, the app will leverage iOS and iPad's built-in security and privacy features to ensure your record will be deleted completely, thus maintaining the security of your personal data.

You can limit access to your health records by setting a secondary password. Photo: Hardware Zone

The app is very useful because I can view my vital signs and test results on the iPad. Instead of pressing the call bell and letting the nurse know that I need a hot drink, I can now use the app. It's also reassuring to know that my medical information will be deleted from the iPad upon my discharge. 

Mr Quek Joo Tiang, 71 years old, SGH patient.

Our nurses mooted the idea to develop MyCare as part of ongoing efforts to empower patients. By providing patients with easy access to their daily care schedule, test results and education materials, it enables them to better understand their treatment and recovery process. Following patient feedback, we started offering education materials on chemotherapy regimens on the app. We also introduced new options for them to request for toileting assistance and for additional beverage, or snacks. We hope to partner more patients to improve the app's usability and create features that meet their needs.

Adj A/Prof Tracy Carol Ayre, Group Chief Nurse, SingHealth

Wearables like this will give the nurses 24/7 feedback on your vital sign. Photo: Hardware Zone

Also introduced, were a set of wearables that allow nurses to get vital health readings from the patients sent to them periodically. This means they no longer have to wake patients to get readings on a periodic basis as the wearables will get the measurements automatically. The measurements are also collected and sent into the hospital's system, which in turn feeds this to the MyCare app for the patient to view later.

SingHealth plans to progressively roll out iPads with MyCare across SGH, Changi General Hospital, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, and National Heart Centre Singapore by 2021.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about

Digital Healthcare SingHealth
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Widow, 84, almost cheated of $47,000 in renovation scam
Widow, 84, almost cheated of $47,000 in renovation scam
Jaywalking pedestrian sent flying after being hit by car along Balestier Road
Jaywalking pedestrian sent flying after being hit by car along Balestier Road
DJ Bernard Lim set to remarry and adopt Thai girlfriend&#039;s niece
DJ Bernard Lim set to remarry and adopt Thai girlfriend's niece
Singaporean children at higher risk of speech and language delays due to excessive screen time
Singaporean children at higher risk of speech and language delays due to excessive screen time
Singapore families can now share their mobile plans to save money
Singapore families can now share their mobile plans to save money
Woman in China loses leg after getting trapped in escalator, but witnesses say it was her fault
Woman in China loses leg after getting trapped in escalator, but witnesses say it was her fault
Singapore homeowners share the best things they bought for their BTO flat
Singapore homeowners share the best things they bought for their BTO flat
Malaysian cancer survivor dies days after wisdom tooth extraction
Malaysian cancer survivor dies days after wisdom tooth extraction
7 subtle sales techniques Don Don Donki outlets in Singapore use to get you to spend more
7 subtle sales techniques Don Don Donki outlets in Singapore use to get you to spend more
Carina Lau owns diamond tiara said to cost $1.7m; shares even husband Tony Leung doesn&#039;t know the price
Carina Lau owns diamond tiara said to cost $1.7m; shares even husband Tony Leung doesn't know the price
Meet the most self-entitled pedestrian ever at Balestier Road
Meet the most self-entitled pedestrian ever at Balestier Road
Manchester United remind Singapore again and again they beat us 8-1
Manchester United remind Singapore again and again they beat us 8-1

LIFESTYLE

A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2
A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2
Laundry hacks you should know
Laundry hacks you should know
Daiso&#039;s new store ThreePpy opens in Funan Mall - worth a visit?
Daiso's new store ThreePpy opens in Funan Mall - worth a visit?
This travel subscription gives you unlimited stays in 5-star hotels and resorts for $3.4k a month
Now you can pay $3.4k a month for unlimited stays in 5-star hotels and resorts

Home Works

Complete first-timers’ guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
Complete first-timers’ guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2
A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Original &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Bryan Robson: My grandson can&#039;t understand why people call me that
'Captain Marvel' Bryan Robson picks his next Man U captain
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years

SERVICES