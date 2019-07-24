SingHealth's MyCare app allows patients easy access to their medical information

Patients at Singapore General Hospital may soon be able to access all their individual care information any time they wish simply by turning to the iPad by their bedside.

A collaboration between SingHealth nurses, doctors, allied health professionals, Office for Service Transformation and IT specialists from Integrated Health Information Systems, the MyCare app gives patients easy access to their daily care schedule and updates on their medical information.

The custom app also comes with interactive features such as a messaging function that allows patients to ask specific questions about their care plan, or to put in requests for water, pillow or housekeeping services. Educational videos and care tips will also be available, so patients can learn to better care for themselves.

Photo: Hardware Zone