SingPass mobile now displays your school examination results; netizens have a field day with it

The past comes back to haunt you when you least expect it. On a government e-service platform, nonetheless.

Since the launch of the SingPass app, not only has accessing government-related services been made a lot easier, but all your personal information have been made available at your fingertips.

While it's great for helping to prove your identity when you don't have your identification card on you, eagle-eyed netizens have recently noticed that the 'profile' section of the app contains a wee bit more personal information than it used to.

In particular, their national school examination results.

To be fair, the results of your 'O', 'N' and 'A' level exams were always available but accessing it required another layer of verification for the Singpass app to pull the information from the MyInfo service.

Now, with their grades laid bare for themselves to see, netizens on Twitter had a field day last night (Sept 17) reminiscing about their academic past, resulting in a couple of amazing gems.

For some, seeing their grades were a great reminder of their past accomplishments.

On the other hand, many were forced to confront their less-than-stellar grades.

Even local prominent personalities like Mr Brown and radio host Joakim Gomez turned cold upon the reminder of their results.

If anything, you now have a reason to question the validity of your parents' claims of getting straight A's during their time in school.

