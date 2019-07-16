SingPost launches new platform to rate postmen

SINGAPORE - From Tuesday (July 16), residents of Yishun and Bukit Timah will know who their postman is and can rate him or her through a new feedback channel SingPost is launching to improve service standards and address letterbox-related issues more quickly.

Residents in postal districts beginning with 58, 59, 65 and 76 can now enter them on the mypostman.sg website to read short biographies of their neighbourhood postman. They can also leave a rating and comments that will be shared with them, SingPost said on Tuesday.

This is available now just to residents in these postal districts but will be rolled out nationwide in October.

As part of the same campaign, SingPost will mail about two million sets of fridge magnets to every household and business unit in Singapore. The set of four magnets includes one with a QR code that can be scanned for quick access to the site.

In addition to the rating feature, the new website also has a general feedback page which customers can use to alert SingPost of service and letterbox-related issues and incidents.