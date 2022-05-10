Singtel brings fully underground 5G network to MRT's North East Line (NEL)

Singtel has further expanded its 5G network coverage. The telco (May 9) officially announced its underground 5G presence inside Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) purple track, the North East Line (NEL).

The 5G network runs entirely underground across all NEL stops and within trains, ensuring that Singtel’s consumer 5G network provides unfettered access to Korean dramas and social media content while commuters and subscribers use the transport.

According to its official statement, Singtel’s indoor coverage now spans 300 locations islandwide, which also includes the malls along NEL in its count, as well as aboveground and underground spots.

We’ve reached out to the telco for more information about the underground network’s real-world speeds and expected improvements relative to its existing 4G/LTE network.

Because deploying an underground network is no easy feat, Singtel will be tooting its 5G milestone’s horn by further deploying an awareness campaign along the NEL.

Singtel has been tirelessly expanding and improving its 5G coverage ever since its initial late-2020 launch. For an idea of its progress, you can check out all our Singtel 5G articles here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.