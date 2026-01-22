Not all broadbands are the same - here's how Singtel builds its network differently

Singapore has one of the most reliable internet infrastructures in the world, consistently ranking number one in global broadband speed according to Ookla, a leading global internet-performance benchmark.

Streaming 4K movies smoothly isn't an issue for many households these days, and yet we are not immune to niggles like video buffering and calls freezing. Sometimes, it feels like you're in a Ferrari that's crawling from one traffic light to the next on a two-lane neighbourhood street.

The truth is, every provider can offer high-speed internet, but there's a lot more to broadband performance than just that. So, what makes one service plan better than another?

What makes a network truly reliable

While broadband plans may look similar, not all broadband networks are created equal. In Singapore, NetLink Trust manages only the 'last mile' fibre link to your home, while service providers handle the rest.

Singtel manages much of the key infrastructure that shapes your connectivity experience, including international cable systems, global traffic routing and direct connections with global networks. This setup allows traffic to be rerouted more quickly during disruptions and enables users to access content providers worldwide more easily.

Why Singtel's network is consistent during busy periods

International internet traffic is complex and constantly changing. When demand shifts or unexpected issues arise along global routes, flexibility in traffic management becomes essential to maintaining stable connections.

One key reason Singtel can do this effectively is the Singtel Internet Exchange (STiX), its global network for moving data across long-distance international routes. STiX connects to 17 subsea cables worldwide, including 10 that land in Singapore. This gives Singtel multiple routing paths across regions, much like having more major highways available to reach key destinations.

Built on this core connectivity, and supported by partner networks where needed, Singtel can restore capacity and manage international traffic more efficiently. It's the same high-reliability infrastructure trusted by many of Singapore's businesses, and home broadband users can enjoy that consistency as well.

Seamless performance starts at home

A reliable internet connection is, by design, invisible: the better it works, the less likely you'll notice it. It looks simple on the surface because the hard work is done out of sight.

For Singtel, the hard work starts with user installation. Technical experts manage the setup onsite from start to finish, ensuring strong Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home.

For homes where conventional setups fall short, such as multi-storey layouts with thick walls, or large landed properties built without LAN cabling, Singtel offers Fibre-to-the-Room, which extends the fibre line directly into each room, reflecting Singtel's focus on solving real-world connectivity challenges at home.

Since most users lack the time or expertise to apply router and fibre terminal patches themselves, Singtel provides equipment that updates itself to maintain optimal performance and security.

Not only that, but these new devices also enable a groundbreaking feature: Singtel is the first provider in the world to implement the TR-369 standard for smarter broadband management. Singtel technicians can now communicate with routers and fibre terminals in real time to identify and resolve common network issues, even without being physically present. For users calling in for technical support, this also means fewer tedious troubleshooting steps over the phone, such as running speed tests.

Once everything is in place, users can fully enjoy next-generation XGS-PON fibre, featuring equally high upload and download speeds of up to 10 Gbps in both directions. Singtel also caches popular streaming content locally, improving loading times and download speeds.

Crystal-clear video calls, responsive gaming, smooth streaming, and speedy cloud backups - for Singtel broadband users, these are all part of the experience.

Security that works silently in the background

All online connections are potential entry points for hackers, which is why Singtel creates layers of defences, such as network filtering, certified hardware, and automatic updates, to secure your home network.

At the network level, Broadband Protect Plus automatically blocks thousands of malicious sites and phishing attempts every day, including emerging 'zero-day' threats. Requiring no extra software or setup, it works silently in the background to filter threats before they ever reach your home.

In addition, Singtel's new routers carry a level 4 certification under the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore's (CSA) Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme (CLS). This national framework establishes clear security requirements for internet-connected consumer devices, making it easier for users to quickly gauge a device's level of protection.

At the highest level of certification, CLS Level 4 indicates that the device is equipped with secure update mechanisms, protection against tampering, and has been independently tested against real-world cyberattack methods.

Together with Broadband Protect Plus, they operate in the background to provide additional layers of network protection.

A smarter broadband, built around you

While most providers compete on price or speed, Singtel aims to deliver the best user experience by making broadband faster, easier to set up, and more intuitive to use with each iteration.

This approach has led to new features, such as EcoWiFi, which is now available with all Wi-Fi 7 broadband plans. EcoWiFi automatically manages unused Wi-Fi bands to reduce energy consumption, balancing performance and efficiency without compromising speed.

Singtel also designs its broadband experience to work perfectly 'out of the box' from day one. Hence, its high-speed XGS-PON plans - available in tiers up to 10 Gbps - take an 'all-in' approach and include free registration, professional on-site setup, and responsive support.

You can also take an 'all-in-one' approach to billing; say goodbye to the hassle of managing separate subscriptions by signing up for optional add-ons such as home voice lines, TV packages, and streaming services.

Because seamless doesn't happen by accident

In a market where high speed is a given, what sets a provider apart is how consistently it delivers on the experience it promises.

Singtel's network is engineered with this in mind. It takes complete control and accountability for how data is managed at almost every stage, from global routing to your home connection.

Because at the end of the day, the best network is one that you never have to worry about. In fact, you'll forget it exists - until someone else's stops working.

Singtel's broadband plans start from $39.90 per month and offer a range of options built around network reliability, security, and ease of use. Explore all broadband plans at singtel.com/fibreplans, or find out more about how Singtel's broadband is built different at singtel.com/broadband.

This article is brought to you by Singtel.