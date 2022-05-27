Singtel changes up ReadyRoam data roaming packages

Singtel today (May 26) officially announced some revisions to its ReadyRoam packages, enhancing its consumer data roaming services to serve June holiday travellers better while capitalising on the relaxed travel restrictions.

ReadyRoam Neighbour, which covers data roaming for travellers to Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, is still $5 per 1GB data block per destination. However, the data’s validity is now 30 days, significantly longer than the old seven days expiry.

ReadyRoam Asia, which covers 18 places like Australia, South Korea, and Japan, is now at a reduced price of $15 for 2GB across 30 days. It was previously $20 for the same allotment.

ReadyRoam Worldwide, which covers 81 destinations like the US, the UK, France, Spain and others, now goes at $30 (instead of $40) for 3GB across 30 days.

If you’re already on a 5G-enabled Singtel postpaid plan (for example, XO Plus), ReadyRoam is a feature provided by default.

More information on data roaming through Singtel can be found here. If you wish to engage a data pack just before you fly, you can do it via the My Singtel app.