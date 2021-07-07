Singtel customers to enjoy 5G roaming in 13 destinations

Singtel has become the first telco in Singapore to give their customers 5G roaming in 13 different destinations. Singtel 5G customers on 5G NOW or 5G XO Plus plans will be able to use the roaming services overseas if they are using compatible 5G smartphones.

There are a total of 18 telcos offering Singtel customers 5G roaming in destinations within Australia, China, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Showing Olympic support

From left to right: Mr Loh Kean Yew, Team Singapore athlete and flag bearer, Dr Ben Tan, Chef de Mission, Team Singapore, Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, President of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, Group CEO, Singtel, Ms Yu Mengyu, Team Singapore athlete and flag bearer.

PHOTO: Singapore National Olympic Council

Anna Yip, CEO, Consumer Singapore, Singtel announced the 5G roaming while the company was gifting Singapore’s Tokyo-bound Olympic contingent with 5G smartphones so that the athletes could enjoy the full benefits of 5G connectivity for video calls, seamless communication with friends and family, and maintain their social media live streams.

She said:

"We have launched 5G roaming in anticipation of overseas travel resuming as Singapore and more countries ramp up their Covid-19 vaccination programmes. This will enable our customers to immediately roam abroad with a powerful 5G experience when the world opens up again. We are pleased that our Team Singapore partner athletes heading to the Games in Japan this month will be the early users of our 5G roaming service. We hope that by staying connected with their loved ones and fans back home, they will be able to perform at their best."

Singtel customers can tune in to all 14 Mediacorp channels for free on Singtel TV CH 21-34 and Singtel TV GO for their dose of Olympic action. The Games will also be available on Singtel CAST even to non-Singtel customers.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.