Singtel expedites 5G standalone network deployment, issues 5G SA SIM cards for free

Today (April 27, 2021), Singtel announced its next steps towards 5G permeation. After deploying hundreds of 5G standalone (SA) network sites with its 3.5GHz spectrum across Singapore, Singtel's next step is to help ensure people have compatible phones and SIM cards for 5G access.

To that end, Singtel will begin issuing 5G SA-compatible SIM cards to customers . It will still have the same support and access to 4G and older technologies, but the new SIM cards are ready for Singtel's 5G networks of most flavours.

New and re-contracting customers who opt for either a 5G NOW add-on or a 5G XO Plus plan (XO Plus 68 or higher) will receive Singtel's new 5G SIM card for free (U.P. $37.45) until May 31, 2021. Existing customers with XO Plus 68 or higher plans can also switch out current SIM cards for Singtel's 5G SIM cards at no extra charge.

To do so, both new and existing customers can visit any Singtel Shop, Singtel Exclusive retailers, UNBOXED (now parked at Plaza Singapura), and UNBOXED Lite at Tong Building to get the changed cards.

“We are ready to usher in a new era of connectivity with 5G SA and introduce our customers to the transformational benefits of blazing-fast speeds and ultra-responsive connections, which will elevate their everyday experiences. Our engineers are working in earnest with key handset manufacturers to complete testing and prepare the next-generation network for commercial launch.

''As our 5G network gains momentum and evolves, we invite our customers to mark an exciting 5G milestone with us and upgrade to our new 5G SIM cards to future proof and enhance their mobile experience," said Ms Anna Yip, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Singapore, Singtel.

Singtel's 5G journey has been relentless since its consumer push for 5G in September 2020. Its 5G deployment saw several milestones following it, such as implementing mmWave 5G in Orchard, sticking up indoor 5G coverage for malls, and offering trial boxes for small companies to try implementing 5G into their workflow.

The rapid changes to Singtel's network have led to the telco revamping its bread-and-butter, contract-based mobile data plans.

More details of Singtel's 5G efforts can be found here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.