Singtel launches 5G enabled prepaid and Gomo SIM-only plans

Singtel is bringing its 5G network to more consumers, opening up its 5G network beyond its typical postpaid contract plan users.

As of last Friday (Aug 5, 2022), Singtel now offers its 5G connectivity to its prepaid and GOMO (one of the Singtel-backed MVNOs) customers.

To celebrate this milestone, customers who sign up for the new Singtel Prepaid or GOMO 5G plans in August 2022 can get $57 off the Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G handset, which ties in with the other Redmi 10 5G promotions here.

We’ve appended more information about the new 5G-enabled data plans below.

Singtel Prepaid 5G

Singtel 5G Prepaid.

PHOTO: Singtel.

Customers can go to authorised Singtel prepaid retailers, Singtel Shops, or the Singtel hi!App (iOS, Android) to get hold of the new Prepaid 5G Ultimate Plan.

The plan, which costs $40, grants users 150GB of 5G data, 5,000 minutes of local talktime, 500 local SMSes, and 2,000 IDD (International Direct Dialing) minutes. In addition, users of this 5G plan are granted complimentary access to select entertainment channels on Singtel CAST (details in the image above).

The first 10,000 customers who sign up for the Prepaid 5G Ultimate Plan can enjoy free data usage on “popular social media apps” (Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat, LINE).

Singtel GOMO 5G

GOMO 5G. Note that the Singtel graphic displays the promotional details, not the standard $30 plan.

PHOTO: Singtel

For users who like MVNOs and the flexibility of SIM-only plans, there’s the new GOMO 5G Plan.

For $30, the plan offers 60GB of 5G data, 1,000 minutes of talktime, and 1,000 local SMSes. In addition, up to 100GB of unused data, talktime and local SMSes can be rolled over to the next month.

From now (Aug 5) to Aug 31, 2022, the plan is going at a promotional price of $25, with additional 40GB of 5G data for the first month. The promotional fee applies beyond the first month, meaning that the $30 plan will cost you $25 if you sign up within its promo month of August 2022.

Also, if you’re on the fence about needing 5G speeds, GOMO users can try it for free. Do note that you need a 5G-compatible handset, though.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.