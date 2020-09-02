Singtel launches its 5G trial with 1Gbps+ speeds

Shortly after StarHub launched its 5G trial network, Singtel is also here with its trial 5G. In Singtel's version, they're offering up to 1Gbps real-world speeds and higher in just several areas in Singapore such as Harbourfront, Bugis, and Dhoby Ghaut and more :-

Singtel's 5G trial is available to 10,000 existing Singtel Combo and XO customers with compatible 5G handsets. Another 10,000 Singtel customers who purchase a 5G phone will also get to try the 5G speeds for free.

Beyond these 20,000 customers, other users can try the 5G network out for $10/month (down from $15/month). The trial lasts for three months.

This is a different approach from StarHub's, where they chose significantly wider coverage and free trials until February 2021 for all StarHub's Mobile+ and Biz+ plan users. Conversely, StarHub's 5G trial network sees 300Mbps speeds for the time being, while Singtel's coming in fast with 1Gbps at trial launch.

Still, that's a theoretical figure and we'll be glad to put that to the test soon.

PHOTO: Singtel

Singtel's 5G trial for consumers uses the 3.5GHz frequency band, alongside existing 2,100MHz spectrum.

This also means that Singtel's 5G is 5G NSA, where it partially also relies on existing 4G infrastructure and certain 5G technologies (like dual connectivity) to help better propagate 5G networks into the open.

“We are excited to introduce our customers to a high-quality 5G experience that will enrich their digital lifestyles. With Covid-19 driving everyone online and dramatically increasing our reliance on digital services to work, learn and play, 5G is set to be a huge enabler in our lives in this new normal. We can tap on its potential in combination with applications such as augmented and virtual reality to deliver dynamic and immersive experiences offering the next best substitute to physical interactions, and also deepen our engagement with customers,” said Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO, Consumer Singapore, Singtel.

Currently, compatible handsets include Huawei P40 Pro and Pro+ , Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra , and the Vivo X50 Pro. More 5G-ready smartphones will receive access to Singtel's 5G trial network over time.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.