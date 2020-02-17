Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020

Singtel has announced that they intend to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020.

This service, free to Singtel Combo plan mobile subscribers allowed them access to some 2,000 access points around Singapore and connected them to Wi-Fi that is faster than free services like Wireless@SG and didn't require a login.

Singtel says that as they phase out Singtel WiFi, customers can continue to stream content via Singtel's 4G network or on Wireless@SG hotspots.

To facilitate the service termination in April, from 31st January 2020, Singtel WiFi will no longer be available to new and existing customers who re-contract with Singtel.

Singtel currently has four Combo plans ranging from $42.90 all the way up to $239.90. With the imminent removal of Singtel WiFi service, their two mid-tier Combo plans now receive an extra 1GB of data a month.

PHOTO: Singtel

For data-heavy users, Singtel also has XO plans with free data over weekends.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.