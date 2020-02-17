Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Ken Wong
Hardware Zone

Singtel has announced that they intend to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020.

This service, free to Singtel Combo plan mobile subscribers allowed them access to some 2,000 access points around Singapore and connected them to Wi-Fi that is faster than free services like Wireless@SG and didn't require a login.

Singtel says that as they phase out Singtel WiFi, customers can continue to stream content via Singtel's 4G network or on Wireless@SG hotspots.

To facilitate the service termination in April, from 31st January 2020, Singtel WiFi will no longer be available to new and existing customers who re-contract with Singtel.

Singtel currently has four Combo plans ranging from $42.90 all the way up to $239.90. With the imminent removal of Singtel WiFi service, their two mid-tier Combo plans now receive an extra 1GB of data a month.

PHOTO: Singtel

For data-heavy users, Singtel also has XO plans with free data over weekends.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Singtel wi-fi

TRENDING

Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Hong Kong police hunt armed gang who stole toilet rolls amid panic-buying frenzy
Hong Kong police hunt armed gang who stole toilet rolls amid panic-buying frenzy
Budget 2020: Cost of living package, tax rebates among measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat
Budget 2020: Cost of living package, tax rebates among measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you&#039;re in your 40s
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s
&#039;Animals live for man&#039;: China&#039;s appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus
'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus
Coronavirus: 3 new cases confirmed in Singapore, including a SAF regular
Coronavirus: 3 new cases confirmed in Singapore, including a SAF regular
Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Andie Chen was put in a 'really bad class', supports PSLE changes
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
Gossip mill: Is Felicia Chin getting married this year? - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Is Felicia Chin getting married this year? - and other entertainment news this week
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
A Singaporean&#039;s cheatsheet to closing time discounts
A Singaporean's cheatsheet to closing time discounts
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay

SERVICES