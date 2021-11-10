Singtel prepaid hi!App gets overseas remittance feature built into the app

Singtel today (Nov 9, 2021) launched a ‘new’ feature within its prepaid card app. The Singtel hi!App now comes with the Singtel Dash Remit functionality, allowing hi!App prepaid SIM cardholders to remit money home directly from the SIM card’s app itself.

With 70 per cent of Singtel’s prepaid customers being part of the migrant and peripatetic work community, remittance is a crucial financial service for workers using Singtel to transfer cash back to their families at home. As such, the Singtel Dash e-wallet feature was ported over to its prepaid card app.

“Our goal is to provide our prepaid customers with a holistic way to stay connected to their families back home. We have brought the most popular features – top-up and remittance – under a single app so customers can carry out transactions quickly and seamlessly.

Those who were previously not on our Dash app can now enjoy our competitive remittance rates without having to install another app. Beyond enhancing services available to our migrant community on the hi!App, we also recognise their valuable contributions to Singapore and have organised regular engagement activities to boost their spirits since the onset of the pandemic,” said Ms Gan Siok Hoon, Managing Director of Consumer Sales & Mobile Marketing, Singtel.

Singtel volunteers helped residents set up Dash Remit on hi!App during the Deepavali event held at a dormitory on Nov 7.

PHOTO: Singtel

Now, Singtel hi!App comes with prepaid account management, data plans, entertainment bundles, and social packages, on top of its newly-added remittance function. Users receive 1GB of free mobile data for their first remittance through hi!App.

Remittance fees start at $2. Every successful remit earns hi!Rewards coins, which can be exchanged for additional talk time or e-vouchers for shopping.

Also, every instance of remitting also comes with a free 30-day insurance provided by Income (up to $5,000 payout as coverage). This is not a new feature - previously, the Singtel Dash e-wallet app partnered with Etiqa for similar remittance coverage.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.