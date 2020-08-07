Singtel price plans for Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra now available

With the pre-order window of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra going live, telco price plans are also popping up online. Here are Singtel's mobile plan bundles for the Galaxy Note20 series smartphone.

To quickly recap, the variants available to Singapore are:

Galaxy Note20 (256GB, 4G variant) at $1,398

Galaxy Note20 (256GB, 5G variant) at $1,548

Galaxy Note20 Ultra (256GB, 5G) at $1,898

The Galaxy Note20 comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra has Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White.

For your reference, Samsung refers to these devices as Galaxy Note20 , Galaxy Note20 5G , and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G respectively, to differentiate between 5G-readiness on the devices or otherwise.

On to the tables:

Model Combo 2 ($42.90 monthly) Combo 3 ($72.90 monthly) Combo 6 ($99.90 monthly) Combo 12 ($239.90 monthly) Galaxy Note20 (256GB, 4G variant) $898 $548 $418 $0 Galaxy Note20 (256GB, 5G variant) $1,028 $648 $548 $0 Galaxy Note20 Ultra (256GB, 5G variant) $1,348 $948 $848 $228 Combo plans

Here's how much the new phones will cost with Singtel's XO plans:

XO plans

Model XO 48 (S$48 monthly) XO 78 (S$78 monthly) XO 108 ($108 monthly) Galaxy Note20 (256GB, 4G variant) $798 $498 $238 Galaxy Note20 (256GB, 5G variant) $898 $598 $338 Galaxy Note20 Ultra (256GB, 5G variant) $1,268 $898 $658

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.