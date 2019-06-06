Singtel says it has 'right ingredients' to win a 5G licence in Singapore

Singtel's Singapore consumer chief Yuen Kuan Moon said Singtel has "all the right ingredients" to win the rights to operate the network.

SINGAPORE - Telco giant Singtel wants Singapore's telecoms regulator to give out the two 5G mobile network licences for free, a move that would reduce significantly the investments needed to build the new 5G service.

But should the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) decide to assign the 5G airwaves to two winning proposals, Singtel has "all the right ingredients" to win the rights to operate the network, its Singapore consumer chief Yuen Kuan Moon said on Tuesday (June 4).

The two nationwide networks could roll out as early as next year.

IMDA is currently holding a public consultation to get feedback from industry players and members of the public on a set of proposed 5G regulatory framework, including how it plans to pick operators. The consultation ends at noon on June 19.

It does not plan to hold an airwaves auction, it had said last month.

Mr Yuen, speaking to reporters at the launch of Singtel's first unmanned pop-up store day, said his company is "appealing to our regulator to reconsider" its plan to hand out the licences to the two winning proposals.