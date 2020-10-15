Singtel unveils new price plans for the iPhone 12 lineup

Singtel just released its new range of price plans for the Apple iPhone 12 lineup. Earlier today, the telco has already started the registration of interest for the iPhone 12 models.

Here are some things to take note when going through the price plans below:

The Combo and XO plans come with 5G NOW, which result in a $10 increase in monthly subscription across the board.

5G NOW is an add-on that comes with an extra 10GB local data and free 5G market trial access.

The iPhone prices indicated under XO plans are inclusive of $50 discount from 5G NOW and $100 discount from upgrade to XO 78 and 108 plan from a lower-tier plan.

The iPhone prices indicated under Combo plans are inclusive of $50 discount from 5G Now.

All Combo and XO plans with 5G NOW come with 12 free months of Apple iCloud (50GB) and 9 free months of Apple Arcade.

Other offers include 12 free months of Apple TV+, 3 free months of Apple Music (no contract), 3 free months of selected CAST packs (no contract), and 12 months of Amazon Prime membership.

Customers can enjoy $100 off when they sign up for the Fibre Entertainment Bundle.

iPhone 12 mini mobile price plans - Singtel XO 48 with 5G XO 78 with 5G XO 108 with 5G Combo 2 with 5G Combo 3 with 5G Combo 6 with 5G Combo 12 with 5G Monthly subscription $58 $88 $118 $52.90 $82.90 $109.90 $249.90 Data 20GB 50GB 80GB 12GB 14GB 17GB 22GB Talktime (mins) 100 300 500 200 10,000 minutes SMS 100 300 500 1000 10,000 SMS iPhone 12 mini (64GB) $558 $198 $0 $648 $408 $198 $0 iPhone 12 mini (128GB) $628 $258 $0 $718 $478 $268 $0 iPhone 12 mini (256B) $778 $408 $148 $868 $628 $418 $0

iPhone 12 mobile price plans - Singtel

XO 48 with 5G XO 78 with 5G XO 108 with 5G Combo 2 with 5G Combo 3 with 5G Combo 6 with 5G Combo 12 with 5G Monthly subscription $58 $88 $118 $52.90 $82.90 $109.90 $249.90 Data 20GB 50GB 80GB 12GB 14GB 17GB 22GB Talktime (mins) 100 300 500 200 10,000 minutes SMS 100 300 500 1000 10,000 SMS iPhone 12 (64GB) $698 $328 $68 $788 $548 $338 $0 iPhone 12 (128GB) $758 $398 $128 $848 $608 $398 $0 iPhone 12 (256GB) $918 $548 $278 $1,008 $768 $558 $0

iPhone 12 Pro mobile price plans - Singtel

XO 48 with 5G XO 78 with 5G XO 108 with 5G Combo 2 with 5G Combo 3 with 5G Combo 6 with 5G Combo 12 with 5G Monthly subscription $58 $88 $118 $52.90 $82.90 $109.90 $249.90 Data 20GB 50GB 80GB 12GB 14GB 17GB 22GB Talktime (mins) 100 300 500 200 10,000 minutes SMS 100 300 500 1000 10,000 SMS iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) $1,018 $648 $378 $1,108 $868 $658 $0 iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) $1,168 $798 $538 $1,258 $1,018 $808 $0 iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) $1,468 $1,108 $838 $1,558 $1,318 $1,108 $268

iPhone 12 Pro Max mobile price plans - Singtel