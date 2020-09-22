Singtel unveils price plans for 8th-gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch SE

Shortly after StarHub released its price plans , Singtel is here with its contract packages for the 8th-gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch SE.

For a limited time, Singtel is offering 3 months of free NumberShare service when a customer signs up for it at $6.90 a month. NumberShare is a Singtel add-on that lets another compatible cellular device share the same mobile plan (be it a tablet or watch).

Do note that NumberShare is an eSIM service, and therefore has a $10.70 one-time activation fee attached to it.

Of note, Singtel offers only the GPS + Cellular variants of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE without a contract plan attached . The Apple Watch Series 6 goes at $749 (40mm) and $799 (44mm) in Space Gray, Gold Alumnium, and Nike Series Space Gray.

The Apple Watch SE goes at $499 (40mm) and $549 (44mm) in Space Gray, Silver, and Nike Space Gray. On the Apple Watches' landing pages, Singtel recommends getting the NumberShare service alongside the wearable.

To visit the Apple Watch page on Singtel, click here .

8th-gen iPad (2020) via Singtel

Without further ado:

Singtel 2-year XO plans Model XO 48 (S$48 per month) XO 78( S$78 per month) XO 108 ($108 per month) iPad 2020 (32GB) $228 $0 $0 iPad 2020 (128GB) $348 $98 $0 iPad Air 2020 (TBC) TBC TBC TBC

Singtel 2-year Combo plans

Model Combo 2 ($42.90 per month) Combo 3 ($72.90 per month) Combo 6 ($99.90 per month) Combo 12 ($239.90 per month) iPad 2020 (32GB) $318 $88 $0 $0 iPad 2020 (128GB) $438 $208 $0 $0 iPad Air 2020 (TBC) TBC TBC TBC TBC

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.