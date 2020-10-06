Slack says some users facing performance glitches on app

Slack Technologies Inc said on Monday some of its users were facing faulty performance on its workplace messaging platform, which is widely used by employees working remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Some users may be unable to connect to Slack, while others are seeing general performance issues," Slack said in a tweet here, adding that it was investigating the problem.

https://twitter.com/SlackStatus/status/1313141953735745536

Earlier in the day, outage tracking website Downdetector.com recorded downdetector.com/status/slack more than 1,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Slack.

The app, which competes with Microsoft’s Teams, has more than 130,000 paid customers on its platform, as of September.