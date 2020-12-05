Smart home tech gives ability to those with disabilities

To celebrate International Day Of Persons With Disabilities today (3 Dec), and inspired by the Smart Home Guide by SG Enable, here is some cool tech that can help persons with disabilities live their best lives.

Now, thanks to smart home tech, these gadgets can genuinely empower persons with disabilities to become more independent around the house, increasing accessibility and making it easier to do everyday activities.

1. Smart Assistant Speaker

Provides the ability to: connect all the smart home devices

Yep, first, you’ll need something to bind these smart devices at home together.

A smart assistant speaker, like the Google Nest for Google Home capable devices, Amazon Echo, or the Apple HomePod serves as a way to connect all your smart home devices together so you can control everything at home from one spot.

You do need to check if your smart home device is compatible with your choice of smart assistant speaker. For the safest choice, most devices play well with Google Nest.

With this main hub in place, you can also control everything connected to it via your voice – like turning on the lights in your living room, or setting a schedule so that your bedroom lights turn off automatically at 11pm.

If you’re using Google Home, all you need to do is start with “Ok Google” or “Hey Google”. Being a smart assistant, it can also help with things such as checking the weather.

You could also purchase one or two more smart assistant speakers (the same models, of course) to place in different rooms so you can have wider coverage around the house.

Since Google Home is the most compatible with most devices, we’ll do a step-by-step on how to integrate your devices with Google Home.

How to integrate your smart devices (using Google Home)