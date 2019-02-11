This smartphone printer allows you to print from a video

Hidayah Idris
These days, instead of saying "Let's take one more shot" after a snapping a photo, you're more likely to say "Let's take a Boomerang". Sometimes, the Boomerang looks better than your photo, and you wonder why life is unfair because videos can't be printed (yet).

The good news is, with the advent of technology, you can now print from a video. With the Fujifilm Instax mini Link printer and the Instax Mini Link app (available for free on Google Play Store and App Store), you can select your favourite frame from a video or Boomerang (which is saved on your phone as Boomerang) and print it out.

OK lah, if you want to print every frame also can. No one is stopping you from doing that.

Here are other functions and features of the Instax printer that'll make you want to buy one, pronto.

You can gather the best shots

Want to make a collage of everyone's best pics? With the printer's "Party Print" function, up to five people can send photos to the printer, and the images can be alleged and printed out onto a single install print.

This is great for celebrations, such as hen parties, office parties or even proposals!

It's lightweight

At just 200g, its weight is similar to that of a smartphone, so you definitely won't feel like it's something you have to painfully lug around. Being able to carry it everywhere also means you can print photos on the go!

Spent the whole day tidying up my desk and now is when the fun begins ✨ I added a sage green suede tray to hold the table essentials, framed a @thepaperbunny print I snagged at their recent sample sale and printed out a bunch of my favourite photos from our Jeju trip using the newest @fujifilmsg Instax Mini Link! The compact printer connects to ANY smartphone via Bluetooth and can print from both your camera roll as well as a frame from your video! All you have to do is to scroll through the video frames to find the best moment to print! 👍🏻 Swipe through to see what I printed out from one of our videos! 👫🥰 #fujifilmsg #instaxgives #dontjusttakegives #instaxminilink

If you're into bullet journaling, this is a great device to bring along whether you're at work, at play or on holiday.

You can find out if you're compatible with bae

For those who enjoy taking compatibility tests (no shame, because we do too), you'll love the install mini Link.

It has a "Match Test" function on the app that allows you to test your compatibility with your BFF or bae just by answering a few questions. The results will be printed on the install print together with your picture.

You can use it as a remote control

You might have heard that it's possible to use a mobile phone as a remote control for some devices, but a printer that doubles up as a remote control? Well, with the Link, you can do just that too! The unit has a built-in motion sensor that allows you to control camera operation via the Link while using the app, which means you can put your phone on a tripod and control the app remotely using the printer.

Need to zoom in? Place the side of the power button (in the centre) face-down. If you want to snap a photo, press down the power button. You can also re-print an image by holding the printer upside down (printout end pointing down) and pressing the button at the centre. Tip: If you want to transfer an image to the printer, swipe up on the app.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link printer retails for $199 at authorised retailers.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

