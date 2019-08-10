Smash hit video game Fortnite designed to be addictive: lawsuit

The makers of online video gaming sensation Fortnite were accused Oct 5 of designing it to be addictive, in a Canadian class-action lawsuit likening playing to taking cocaine.

Fortnite, released by US-based Epic Games in 2017, allows up to 100 players to fight individually or as part of a team to be the last standing on a virtual battlefield.

It has become the most popular online game in the world, played by some 250 million people, including in tournaments with big cash prizes.

A legal notice filed in Quebec on behalf of two children who became devoted to the game likens it to cocaine, saying it triggers the release of "reward" neurotransmitter dopamine.