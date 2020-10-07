Smoker finds out you can be fined $300 for throwing a cigarette butt into an incense paper burner

A smoker learned a costly lesson when he was slapped with an immediate fine as penalty for tossing a cigarette butt into an incense paper burner.

Though some might think that it’s not an offence — all things turn to ash anyway in the bin — it actually is. Under the Environmental Public Health Act, it’s illegal to toss refuse in any public place, except in a dustbin or other receptacle provided for the deposit of rubbish.

In other words, joss paper burners aren’t places to dump trash in.

In an image that’s been making its rounds on social media, a smoker was given an official National Environmental Agency (NEA) summons that ordered the offender to pay a painful $300 fine. The slip was supposedly handed on Monday (Oct 5) morning after the smoker was spotted throwing a cigarette butt into a burner along Senja Road.

PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore Taxi Driver

The offence doesn’t just apply to cigarette butts — the relevant section of the Act states that no one should “deposit, drop, place or throw any dust, dirt, paper, ash, carcase, refuse, box, barrel, bale or any other article or thing” in any place that’s not a trash bin.

Some folks were surprised that tossing things into incense paper burners is considered illegal, while others pointed out that it’s considered disrespectful regardless of legality.

PHOTO: Screengrab/FacebookPHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

ilyas@asiaone.com