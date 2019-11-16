Social media, the double-edged sword for Asia's LGBT+ community

Technology has proved a mixed blessing for LGBT+ people in Asia, advocates said on Wednesday, opening opportunities to connect but fanning hate speech, death threats and attacks.

Social media companies must do more to keep LGBT+ people safe online, human rights campaigners from across the region said at the Thomson Reuters Foundation's annual Trust Conference in London.

"We get death threats and online harassment all the time, which affects ... the mental health of our members," said Rhadem Morados, a gay, Muslim filmmaker from Mindanao in the Philippines.

"But we should also embrace the idea that there are more advantages than disadvantages," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We can... bring the message directly... to the fingertips of the people who need it."

The 'LGBT Philippine Community' Facebook page, for example, has more than 10,000 followers, while Morados said he often gets messages from fellow LGBT+ Muslims on Instagram and Twitter seeking advice.