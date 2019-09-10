Social media may distract nurses from their jobs: Study

Nurses' productivity takes a hit when they become 'addicted' to using social media at work, a habit that distracts them from tasks at hand, a small study suggests.

Study coauthor Asad Javed, from Hazara University in Mansehra, Pakistan, says nurses who choose to kill time by using social media at work have become a serious issue at hospitals and universities across that country.

This behaviour causes frequent conflicts among nurses about the assignment of patient care duties, as well as arguments between nurses and patients, he added.

"One of the important reasons we conducted our research on nurses was the critical nature of their jobs, which require them to remain attentive," Javed told Reuters Health in an email.