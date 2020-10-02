Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding

PHOTO: Twitter / @ikansumbat
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Right before the weekend rolled through, the powers that be raised Singapore’s risk assessment of the coronavirus infection from DORSCON (Disease Outbreak Response System Condition) Yellow to DORSCON Orange

The raised status (just below Red, the most severe) simply means that the outbreak is deemed to have moderate to high public health impact. Sure, there’ll be mild disruptions on daily life like increased temperature screenings outside venues and stronger quarantine measures, but it’s not exactly calamitous enough for a strict lockdown. 

Unfortunately, a significant portion of the population saw the code orange activation as something else — a time to prepare for a nonexistent apocalypse. 

Over the weekend, various household items flew off shelves at supermarkets across the island as fear and good old kiasu-ism drove residents to hoard essential supplies like rice, instant noodles, and toilet paper. Social media was replete with photos and videos of vacant shelves and long snaking queues at supermarket aisles. 

PHOTO: AsiaOne

It got to the point that politicians (including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong) had to publicly urge Singaporeans not to hoard groceries and just stop the whole panic buying nonsense. 

Don’t panic and hoard. But if for some #bopian reason you have to, be #reasonable. These people decided that the queue...

Posted by Chuan-Jin Tan on Saturday, February 8, 2020

It really was an ugly display of paranoia, especially when you realise that some folks simply ditched their shopping baskets filled with items after getting tired of being in line for some time. 

When people attempt to panic buy & then give up due to the long queues, they simply abandon their shopping baskets. This...

Posted by Willy Tan on Friday, February 7, 2020

The kiasu shenanigans over the weekend proved worthy enough to be the butt of some Internet jokes, which we’ve kindly compiled below. Enjoy. 

PHOTO: Facebook / A Better World By Memes

现在知道国人(新加坡)为什么买避孕套了。

Posted by 新加坡华人华语网/SG Chinese Community on Sunday, February 9, 2020

Please uh people, the condoms are for another type of use leh...

Posted by Wee Chee Ong on Friday, February 7, 2020
Posted by 我们是马来西亚人 We are Malaysians on Friday, February 7, 2020
Posted by 我们是马来西亚人 We are Malaysians on Friday, February 7, 2020

Meanwhile in KL...

Posted by Tawfik Daud on Saturday, February 8, 2020

My friend shop in CCK. Business better than Chinese New Year🤣🤣🤣

Posted by 林天赐 on Friday, February 7, 2020

芝麻开门。

Posted by 新加坡华人华语网 ,Sg Chinese Community. on Saturday, February 8, 2020

“This My Mini Mart”

Posted by Syazwanyunos DRAMA Melayu on Saturday, February 8, 2020

Forecast for next week -

Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Saturday, February 8, 2020

There is a special place in Hieronymus Bosch's vision of hell for all you coronasty hoarders! BOSCH: THE GARDEN OF...

Posted by The Projector on Sunday, February 9, 2020

Doomsday food🥘 choice of champions ✊🔥

Posted by Singaplex on Saturday, February 8, 2020
View this post on Instagram

As most of you may know, its been an absolute shitstorm over the past couple days after our government raised the DORSCON alert to orange for the coronavirus. I MEAN WHO STOCKS UP ON CONDOMS DURING A VIRAL OUTBREAK? We’ve seen a lot of ugly behaviours where people are wiping supermarket shelves clean in fear. In part due to the fact that there was a mask shortage, so people are rushing this time for provisions in fear that the same thing happening again, of missing out. Such irony. While it is good to be prepared, I thought some Singaporeans were better than this. To take only what they think will need, instead of taking everything only to queue and abandon their shopping when they get impatient with other people trying to do the same. I hope the spread of the virus slows, so that we need can reflect and realise the folly of our actions. #artstagram #coronavirus #wuhan #wuhanvirus #singapore #hoarding #hoarders #who #singaporeart #illustrate #drawing #young_artists_help #illustration #sgart #art4small #fantasyart #digitalpainting #artfeature #artofinstagram #conceptart #arts_trip #digitalart #the_art_sharing_page #conceptart #characterdesign #lion #wildlife

A post shared by Cheryl.F (@chonfoo) on

Pls

Posted by A Better World By Memes on Sunday, February 9, 2020

New🎉 five 5️⃣ ©️s that every singaporean🇸🇬 should aim 🎯 for!!💲💲💰🤑🤑

Posted by A Better World By Memes on Friday, February 7, 2020

By @ianttyang #sgmemes

Posted by Kiasu Memes For Singaporean Teens on Friday, February 7, 2020
Funny message by SG Busleh from r/singapore

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital coronavirus supermarkets meme

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia&#039;s zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia's zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
South Korea&#039;s Parasite wins Best Picture, Best Director, Original Screenplay at the Oscars
South Korea's Parasite wins Best Picture, Best Director, Original Screenplay at the Oscars
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Li Wenliang: Chinese academics call for justice for coronavirus whistle-blower
Li Wenliang: Chinese academics call for justice for coronavirus whistle-blower
Coronavirus: Cabbies and private hire drivers ramp up precautionary measures
Coronavirus: Cabbies and private hire drivers ramp up precautionary measures
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Coronavirus: 9 members of Hong Kong family feared infected after sharing hotpot meal
Coronavirus: 9 members of Hong Kong family feared infected after sharing hotpot meal
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
My worst first date: 'He assumed I didn't want to pay'

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES