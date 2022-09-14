Sonos introduces the Sub Mini to Singapore

The Sonos Sub Mini, leaked as early as May this year, is finally official and ready for both the global market and Singapore.

Sonos Sub Mini.

PHOTO: Sonos

Sub Mini is the compact version (30.5 x 23cm) of the bigger, floor-standing Sonos Sub dedicated subwoofer, hence its name. The Sub Mini still gives you dual 6-inch force-cancelling drivers that face inwards (towards each other) and also comes with Class-D digital amplifiers tuned to its unique acoustic architecture.

Sonos Sub Mini.

PHOTO: Sonos

It’s designed for Sonos’ widening range of compact home audio appliances, like the Sonos Ray and Sonos Beam soundbars. Adding the flowerpot-sized, 6.35kg Sonos Sub Mini helps to round off bass coverage while keeping in line its compact footprint. If you want to add a little oomph to bedroom audio, the Sub Mini also pairs with the Sonos One and Sonos One SL smart speakers.

Setting up and using the Sonos Sub Mini should be easy. There’s a “join” button on the device to set up with other Sonos gear, and Wi-Fi connectivity with any 802.11a/b/g/n broadcast-capable router. LAN-loving folks can also use its 10/100 Ethernet port for hardwiring the router.

Sonos Sub Mini (foreground, bottom).

PHOTO: Sonos

Most of the Sub Mini’s controls are tucked away inside the Sonos app, so you’ll need that to adjust details like bass, loudness, and equalisers. If you’re using iOS, Sonos also grants you access to TruePlay acoustic fine-tuning on the Sub Mini too.

The Sonos Sub Mini officially starts retail on 6 October 2022 in Singapore, at an official price of S$869. Pre-orders are available at its official Singapore distributor’s webstore and Sonos’ flagship store in The Adelphi.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.