Sonos Roam officially announced for $299 - their cheapest, smartest and ultraportable speaker yet

Sonos has officially announced their brand new speaker – the Sonos Roam.

Retailing for $299 the Sonos Roam is a small speaker that is fast to set up, lightest to carry (measuring at 425g) and is the cheapest to own in the brands’ range. Meant to be an ultraportable speaker, listeners can bring their music with them on the go from the wintry wilderness to the next beach holiday.

PHOTO: Sonos

Stuck indoors? The small yet mighty speaker is perfect for indoor listening too with the brand’s Trueplay that recalibrates sound according to the size and make of the room.

With the Roam, Trueplay and recalibration are completely automatic so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the sound.

The Roam is IP67 rated which makes it dustproof and waterproof (no longer than 30 minutes underwater) and a go-to partner for outdoor adventures or having a mini shower-concert.

PHOTO: Sonos

Dubbed as the smartest speaker from Sonos, the Roam has voice, phone and touch control, as well as a unique Sound Swap feature that effortlessly moves to or from your nearest speaker just by pressing and holding Roam’s play/pause button.

Connected to both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the Roam connects automatically and is fuss free. The Roam will connect automatically to your Wi-Fi network when you bring it home from an outing, and will automatically pair with your phone once you take it out of the front door.

The ultraportable speaker can be connected to 1 device at a time via Bluetooth but can remember up to 6 previously paired Bluetooth device. Via WiFi, the speaker can connect up to 32 devices.

PHOTO: Sonos

Additionally, you can play something from your phone with Bluetooth on the Roam and extend it across other Sonos speakers in your home. The Roam also supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 and of course, can play audio from your go-to services through the Sonos mobile app.

Coming in two colours – Shadow Black and Lunar White – the purchase of a Sonos Roam will come with a USB C charger. Sono’s wireless charging pad is sold separately for $79. However, wireless Qi charging is supported too.

Sonos Roam retails for $299 and is available worldwide from April 21, 2021 on Lazada.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.