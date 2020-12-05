Sony brings the mid-range Xperia 10 II to Singapore

Sony updates the mid-range Xperia 10 phone with a new Xperia 10 II model, which will be available in Singapore soon.

The updated Xperia 10 II model promises the same wide 21:9 display ratio that the original Xperia 10 debuted with, at 6-inches with Full HD+ resolution (2,520 x 1,080 pixels resolution) via its OLED panel.

What's changed include its new IP65/68 water resistance rating and the triple rear camera system , wherein the previous Xperia 10 had unrated water resistance and dual rear cameras.

The three lenses on the Xperia 10 II consist of a 12-megapixel primary shooter with a 1/2.8-inch sensor, while it's supported by an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter and a wide-angle 8-megapixel camera.

The predecessor - Xperia 10 - and the new Xperia 10 II see minor differences in the processing SoC used. The older model sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (2017 chip) while the Xperia 10 II comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset (2019 release).

The earlier version runs on eight ARM Cortex A53 CPU cores; the newer SoC uses the octa-core Kryo 260 CPU, among other minor differences with its imaging processor and graphics processor.

Finally, the Xperia 10 II uses Corning Gorilla Glass 6, while its predecessor uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Both glass types have the same scratch resistance, but the newer Glass 6 has 1.5 times better drop resistance than the predecessor.

The Sony Xperia 10 II will be available on June 1, 2020 at an official retail price of $569 , and it can be found in Sony stores and their official storefront on Lazada.

From now until May 31, 2020 , interested parties can pre-order the device via the Lazada URL above. Folks who pre-order will be gifted a complimentary Sony MDR-XB50BS neck-band styled in-ear headphones (worth $119, while stocks last).

Below is a quick spec sheet on the Xperia 10 II: