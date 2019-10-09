Sony brings music streaming to their new Walkmans at IFA 2019

PHOTO: Twitter/HDblog
Marcus Wong
Hardware Zone

If you've been looking at Sony's Walkmans and thinking the only thing missing is the ability to do music streaming, meet the NW-ZX507 and NW-A100. Both of these Walkmans add Android with Wi-Fi, DSEE HX support, and LDAC support so you can truly enjoy your music whether you're listening wired or wirelessly.

The NW-ZX507 stands out with its Φ4.4mm balanced connection along with DSD Native (11.2MHz) and 384kHz/32bit PCM playback supported by S-master HX, so you can truly enjoy listening in Hi-Res Audio. It also stands out thanks to its premium build.

The player has a high-quality aluminium frame and Copper milled block to give clear and powerful sound. Meanwhile, it also uses a newly developed FTCAP (high polymer capacitor) and Electric Double-Layer Capacitor to ensure bold bass levels.

As mentioned above, the player gets online by Wi-Fi so you can access download services directly from your Walkman. Music can also be stored on the NW-ZX507's built-in memory, or on a microSD card for times when there's no internet access, so you'll never be short for music.

Physically, the NW-ZX507 stands out with its premium aluminium milled body and 3.6-inch HD screen with touch. There's a full set of control buttons on the side, and the Walkman features a special cassette tape user interface and screen saver.

This features a cassette tape visual that varies depending on the codec of the track you're listening to. It has a battery life of 20 hours and uses USB-C for charging and transfer.

Meanwhile, the NW-A100 offers DSD (11.2MHz/ PCM conversion) and PCM (384khz/32bit) supported by S-Master HX. The A100 gets the same quality audio parts from the ZX series and NW-WM1Z. Like the NW-ZX507 above, the NW-A100 lets you stream music over Wi-Fi as you can access download services directly from the Walkman.

Like the NW-ZX507 above, the NW-A100 also has a 3.6-inch HD screen with touch. It has a 26-hour battery life and USB-C for easy connectivity. It comes in a choice of red, black, ash green, blue or orange.

There's also a special NW-A100TPS version that's been created in conjunction with the 40th-anniversary celebrations for the Sony Walkman. This has a printed 40th-anniversary logo on the rear panel and a specially designed soft case and packages that pays homage to Sony's first portable cassette player - the TPS-L2 Walkman.

Take a trip down memory lane with the 40th anniversary edition NW-A100TPS Walkman® bit.ly/2jZgQ66 #SonyIFA #IFA2019

Posted by Sony UK on Friday, 6 September 2019

Both Walkmans will be available in selected Asia Pacific countries from December 2019, but no pricing information has been announced.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

