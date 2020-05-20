Sony celebrates the release of the Last of Us Part II with a limited edition PS4 Pro

Launching alongside The Last Of Us Part II, Sony is releasing a new special edition PS4 Pro on June 19, 2020. The new PS4 Pro comes with a 1TB HDD and is embellished with a matte finish engraved with Ellie's iconic fern tattoo design.

This limited edition bundle also includes a TLOU II Dualshock 4 wireless controller, a standard edition of The Last of US Part II and a redeemable code for exclusive digital content. This digital download includes:

Ammo Capacity Upgrade

Crafting Training Manual

PS4 Dynamic Theme

Set of 6 PlayStation™Network Avatars

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Mini Art Book from Dark Horse

The limited-edition TLOU II Dualshock 4 controller is available as a standalone product as well and it sports a similar design language as the special edition console; matte black finish, white detailing and Ellie's fern tattoo.

Apart from the console and controller, there will also be a limited edition wireless headset, again featuring Ellie's fern tattoo and the game's logo.

The Last Of Us Part II Limited Edition PS4 Pro bundle will be available on June 19, 2020 at a SRP of $599. If the price of the limited edition PS4 Pro is a tad steep for your wallet, you can alternatively pre-order the various editions of the game.

