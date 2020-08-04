Sony expected to announce PlayStation 5 price and pre-orders on Aug 6

https://twitter.com/PlayStationAsia/status/1290275556919975937?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E129027555691

It is full steam ahead as Microsoft and Sony gear up for the console war of the next generation, with both companies promising plenty of first-party titles, exclusive features, and technologically-advanced gameplay.

Even as the shared release date of Holiday 2020 draws near, the cat-and-mouse game between the two has yet to cease, but it seems Sony might soon put an end to that with a potential PlayStation showcase on August 6, 2020.

The event is expected to be another State of Play livestream scheduled to take place from 1pm PT (4am SGT) across YouTube, Twitch, and the official PlayStation website.

Industry insider Robert Serrano, who leaked accurate information for the PS5 Future of Gaming showcase back in June, first teased the information in a tweet dated July 22.

Since then, it appears more leaks about the upcoming presentation have surfaced. Twitter user IronManPS5 followed up on Serrano’s claim with two screenshots from 4chan that points to a State of Play stream for the date, alongside mentions of pricing and pre-order details.

Considering how 4chan is notorious for its unreliability, however, the information should very much be taken with generous heap of salt. Besides, there is reason to be sceptical: three days away from the supposed event, and no official announcement has been made yet.

If anything, the industry giant has assured that pre-orders will be officially announced in advance, which makes showcases like Play of State the best place to do so.

It would, of course, be great if we can finally have more information on the pricing and pre-order specifics for the PS5, but with radio silence from Sony’s side, it would be best to not harbour high hopes for this.

