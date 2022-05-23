Sony has announced three snazzy new DualSense colours for the Galaxy collection

If your DualSense controllers have started looking a bit worse for wear, or if you're just tired of staring at that plain white PS5 day in and day out, it might be time to add a splash of colour into your setup.

And perhaps get a new set of controllers while you're at it.

Earlier this week, Sony announced three new colour options for their ongoing Galaxy Collection range of DualSense controllers.

With the inclusion of Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink to the repertoire, this brings the total count to five if we factor in the original two colours, Cosmic Red and Midnight Black that Sony released last June.

Naturally, since it'd be quite sad to neglect the console itself while you have fun with your new coloured controllers, Sony is also pushing out a matching set of console covers that will release in tandem with the new colours.

Much like the PS5's default white covers, these coloured ones will also need to be affixed onto your console (after removing the existing ones, of course), and do make sure to listen for the "click" when you're putting them on.

As for the price tags, the Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple and Nova Pink DualSense controllers will all follow the existing Cosmic Red/Midnight Black pricing of $107 per controller, while the console covers are priced slightly lower at $79.90 each.

For more information, feel free to check out the official PlayStation blog post.

