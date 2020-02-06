Sony has postponed its PlayStation 5 reveal event

As much as we love the fun things, sometimes reality can hand us some tough situations to get through.

The current unrest happening in the United States due to the unjust death of George Floyd means that everyone is pretty much on alert, and this might not be a good time to reveal your brand new console or games’ lineup.

Sony has now officially postponed the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4.

“While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration” Sony shared on Twitter.

“And for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

The hour-long showcase was meant to show off the newest and greatest of games for the PlayStation 5. Considering that the console is launching in just a few months’ time, getting consumers excited now would have been ideal.

Sony’s decision follows in many other corporations’ actions. EA has delayed a Madden NFL 21 event, Google also delayed the Android 11 beta announcement, and others have shown their support for the cause.

The next date for the PS5 event has not yet been set, but we will definitely keep you posted.