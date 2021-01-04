Sony Interactive Entertainment sets up HQ in Singapore

There’s a good reason why PlayStation fans in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines didn’t have to wait long for the PlayStation 5.

With Sony’s latest gaming console arriving in Singapore just one week after US and Japan, on Nov 19, 2020, the rest of Southeast Asian markets followed shortly albeit a brief delay.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, which manages the Southeast Asia market out of its office in Hong Kong, recently started its Asia Hub operations to Singapore, bringing one of the world’s leading gaming brands physically closer to gamers in the region.

PHOTO: Sony

Following a recent reorganization in July that placed the Asia Hub within the Asia Business Operations Department of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the new division is being led by PlayStation veteran Katsuhiko Murase, head of Asia Business Operations.

The Asia market, excluding Japan, has been split into two – Asia East covering Hong Kong Taiwan and South Korea, and Asia West, covering SEA markets including Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Having recently finished his two weeks in quarantine after moving to Singapore, Murase-san is looking forward to driving the region’s business in the coming year.

“The new organisation structure and set up of Asia hub in Singapore will be leading the Asia teams to continuously expand the PlayStation business with their extensive working experience and business knowledge,” Murase-san told Geek Culture.

We have confidence to further reinforce its business and operational strength to continue to spearhead and remain the leader in the constantly evolving business environment.

Leading Asia West is another long serving PlayStation executive and current Asia West Commercial Lead, Mustafa Yiğit, who joined the company in 2011 and previously served as the Country Head of PlayStation Turkey, as well as the Managing Director of Sony Interactive Entertainment Hong Kong.

Both Murase-san and Yiğit will now be based in Singapore, along with Asia Marketing Communication Lead Jacqueline Chiu, who previously oversaw marketing out of Hong Kong. .

The Asia East Commercial Lead, InHo Koh will be based in South Korea, while Asia Finance Planning and Accounting Lead Ethan Su will operate out of Taiwan. Asia Logistics Lead Sabrina Kwai and Asia Human Resources and Legal Lead Terri Yip will remain in Hong Kong.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.