Sony job advert claims the PlayStation 5 will be 'world's fastest console'

Sony has boldly claimed in a job advert that their upcoming PS5 will be "the world's fastest console".

The tech giant is hiring a Senior Cloud Engineering Manager and the job description included some major statements about the upcoming next-gen console, which will be released next year around the same time as Microsoft’s equivalent, the Xbox Scarlett.

The list states that the person will be part of the team "to build next-generation cloud infrastructure" and also "be one of the leaders of an elite team that is super excited to launch the upcoming world's fastest console (PS5) in 2020."

The news arrives after it was reported that the new PlayStation controller will reportedly focus on cloud gaming.