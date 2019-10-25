Sony job advert claims the PlayStation 5 will be 'world's fastest console'

Sony has boldly claimed in a job advert that their upcoming PS5 will be "the world's fastest console".
The tech giant is hiring a Senior Cloud Engineering Manager and the job description included some major statements about the upcoming next-gen console, which will be released next year around the same time as Microsoft’s equivalent, the Xbox Scarlett.
The list states that the person will be part of the team "to build next-generation cloud infrastructure" and also "be one of the leaders of an elite team that is super excited to launch the upcoming world's fastest console (PS5) in 2020."
The news arrives after it was reported that the new PlayStation controller will reportedly focus on cloud gaming.
According to a patent filed by Sony recently, the controller, believed to be named DualShock 5, would connect to the internet instead of the console. The patent submitted via the World Intellectual Property Organization stated that "a controller device for user interactivity with a server of a cloud gaming system is provided." It added: "The controller device communicates directly to an access device for connection to a network that connects the controller device to the server without connecting to a client device.” The PS5 controller is getting a major revamp too, with the first innovation set to be haptic feedback that will replace the long-running rumble technology. Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan recently confirmed: "With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field. "You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud." Meanwhile, the controller's trigger buttons will feature something called “adaptive triggers”. Addressing the development, Ryan said: "Developers can program the resistance of the triggers so that you feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain.” Officially, Sony's next-generation console is due to be released into for next Christmas. In an unverified leak by Slovakian retailer ProGamingShop, the PS5 will apparently release on Dec 4, 2020, with a supposed price tag of €500 (S$757). Additional reporting by AsiaOne
Additional reporting by AsiaOne