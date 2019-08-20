Sony to launch 4 new limited-edition colours for its PS4 controllers

Sony will launch four new colours of the DualShock 4 controller come September 6th.

The four new versions of the remote will come in the striking colours of Electric Purple, Titanium Blue, Rose Gold and Red Camouflage next month. Each will go for the suggested retail price of S$84.90, according to Sony.

And the colours really are snazzy. Electric Purple will sport an Evangelion-esque two-tone purple design; Red Camouflage takes on a hype beast look with black, red, and brown motifs; Titanium Blue looks metallic; Rose Gold hits all the right notes with a classy, premium finish.

For fans of that sleek, sophisticated look, Sony will also drop a limited edition Rose Gold headset in late October. Aside from the pink-hued finish on the headband, the headset will pretty much offer the same audio features, including high-fidelity 7.1 virtual surround sound, inbuilt noise-cancelling microphones, and a plush over-ear cushion for comfortable gaming across long hours. It'll be available at the suggested retail price of S$149.

Additional reporting by AsiaOne