Sony launches a $26k 85" Bravia XR 8K TV with new cognitive processors in Singapore

Having designed both the world’s thinnest and first OLED TV, Sony Electronics does it again with the world’s first TV with cognitive intelligence. Their new Bravia XR line-up features an innovative AI processor that takes our cinematic experience to the next level.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The improved Bravia XR line-up adds several new models to their list of 4K and 8K televisions. The models include the MASTER Series Z9J 8K LED, A90J OLED, A80J OLED, X95J and X90J 4K LED.

Sony kept to its minimalist style of design by embracing seamless edge bezels and a three-way stand that you can adjust to keep the televisions low or slightly elevated if you’d like to integrate a soundbar system underneath.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

What’s innovative about this new line-up is their new XR Cognitive Processor which uses cognitive intelligence to predict where the viewer’s focal point is by cross-analysing a single image. It enhances the details and sharpness of the scene to replicate a real-world picture for an even better visual experience. They’ve also refined how the pictures look by fine-tuning the colour, contrast and clarity display.

In a comparison with their previous models, the images on the new series do not lose details through overblown high-lights or low shadows with even stronger contrast. The colours are more vibrant and the details are slightly sharper in the Bravia XR line-up as well.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology in the new Bravia XR television uses the screen as the speaker. It generates sounds that will match the actions on the screens. Alternating between the older and new model of their TVs, you can hear the significant difference between the speakers and their sound quality even at the same volume input.

For all the PlayStation 5 fans out there, the TVs are 4K and HDMI 2.1 compatible. Before this new release, the only TV that supported HDMI 2.1 was the X90H, so this new Bravia XR line-up adds a few more options for those who own a PS5.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The entire Bravia XR series sticks by Android’s Google TV ecosystem to complete your Google Home experience. With Google Assistant in-built, you can control your TV completely hands-free whether it’s searching Google or adjusting other connected smart home devices.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Their top of the line release is the 85” MASTER Series Z9J LED TV that supports an 8K display and will cost $26,999. Their most affordable range of the new line up is the 4K LED X90J which has a 50”, 55”, 65” and 75” size options and starts from S$2,599.

Instead of the new XR Cognitive Processor, some of Sony’s previous models are upgraded instead with the X1 processor and launched altogether with the Bravia XR. These models include the X85J, X80J, X75 and W660G.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The new Bravia XR range of television will be available at Sony Store, Sony Online Store, Sony Centres, Sony authorised retailers and Sony’s official store on Lazada from April 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.