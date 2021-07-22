Sony launches new flagship 7.1.2 soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support

Sony has a new flagship 7.1.2 soundbar called the HT-A7000.

This is a monster of a soundbar with multiple speakers. There's two up-firing speakers, two beam tweeters, five front-firing speakers, and a built-in dual subwoofer.

With its impressive array of speakers, Sony says this single unit soundbar will offer full support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

The Sony HT-A7000 has a ton of built-in speakers.

PHOTO: Sony

And for readers who feel that this isn't enough, you can add wireless subwoofers and rear speakers to the HT-A7000.

And to maximise the experience, the HT-A7000 has a built-in calibration feature that uses built-in mics in the soundbar to measure the room's height and width and optimise the sound.

The Sony HT-A7000 soundbar has a built-in self-calibration feature.

PHOTO: Sony

The HT-A7000 also features two HDMI 2.1 pass through ports with support for 8K video, 4K gaming at 120Hz, Dolby Vision HDR, and eARC.

For music lovers, the HT-A7000 works with Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay 2. Sony says it supports high-res audio, 360 Reality Audio, and also the company's DSEE Extreme technology that is said to restore music data lost to compression techniques.

Availability and pricing

You can add separate subwoofers and rear speakers to the HT-A7000.

PHOTO: Sony

No word yet on local availability and pricing but the Sony HT-A7000 will be available in the US sometime during September and October. In the US, it is priced at US$1,300 (S$1,774).

It can be augmented with the Sony SA-SW5 and SA-SW3 subwoofers that are US$700 and US$400 respectively. You can also add SA-RS3S rear speakers to the HT-A7000 for US$350.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.