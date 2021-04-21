Sony launches new limited edition Silent White WH-1000XM4 in conjunction with 75th anniversary

To celebrate Sony’s 75th anniversary, the company announces the launch of the limited edition WH-1000XM4 in the colour Silent White.

The white colour is to embody the concept of silence and serenity. The limited quantity of the WH-1000XM4 Silent White will be distributed across Asia Pacific from May 2021 onwards.

The WH-1000XM4 Silent White includes a pearlescent finish to the topcoat of the headphones to create a sense of depth and luxurious touch.

Compared to the standard black and silver colours, the Silent White are even more stain-resistant and retains the high-quality white colour due to an additional coat of paint.

Just like the hugely popular WH-1000XM4, the latest design with the stylish white finish offers the same much-loved noise cancelling technology as well as the ability to reduce high and mid-frequency sounds.

PHOTO: Sony

These features are achieved by the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 with Dual Noise Sensor Technology that showcases a new algorithm and a new Bluetooth audio System on Chip that adapts to noise, music and acoustic characteristics in real-time.

The headphones also use Edge-AI that rebuilds audio for a full-fidelity experience creating a richer, more complete listening experience.

The Silent White headphones have a built-in array of smart technologies that creates a seamless, hands-free listening experience.

PHOTO: Sony

Just simply start speaking to automatically pause an ongoing playlist with the ‘Speak-to-Chat’ feature or be able to enjoy adaptive playback due to proximity sensors that detect whether the headphones are being worn or not.

The Adaptive Sound Control is another smart function that senses where a user is and what they’re doing and accordingly adjusts ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience.

This new version of the WH-1000XM4 blends sophisticated styling with exceptional comfort and lightweight design.

It is headphones designed for people who are always on the go with the super-soft pressure reliving earpads evenly distribute pressure and increase ear or pad contact for a stable fit.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Sony Electronics Asia Pacific

A multipoint connection is also available on the WH-1000XM4. The product allows users to connect the headphones to two Bluetooth devices at the same time.

Additionally, it is also NFC compatible and offers up to 30 hours battery life. The headphones are optimised for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The limited-edition WH-1000XM4 Silent White model will be available in Singapore exclusively at Sony Stores and Sony Stores Online. Pre-orders of the headphones will start on April 21 and for more details, you may visit the company’s website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.