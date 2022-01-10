Sony reveals Vision-S 02 electric SUV concept, plans to enter EV market

Sony announced its Vision-S initiative and decision to enter the electric vehicle (EV) market at CES 2022.

The Japanese company showcased an SUV-type prototype vehicle, Vision-S 02 which uses the same EV/cloud platform as the Vision-S 01. The latter is being tested on public roads in Europe since December 2020, and went through 5G driving tests in April 2021.

The Vision-S 02 prototype has sensors installed 360 degrees around the vehicle, which include high-sensitivity, high-resolution, wide dynamic range CMOS image sensors and LiDAR sensors to accurately detect 3D spaces.

There are also Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors in the cockpit to provide monitoring functions for driver authentication and to watch over passengers. Mobile connectivity including 5G support, helps to synchronise vehicle settings, key locks and user settings to the cloud. In addition, updates can be reflected in the vehicle via OTA.

As Sony plans to explore entry into the EV market, it will establish an operating company Sony Mobility in spring of 2022. Sony Mobility aims to make the best use of AI and robotics technologies to create a world where consumers can live in harmony with robots.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.