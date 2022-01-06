Sony reveals world's first QD-OLED 4K TV; optimised for PlayStation 5

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Sony revealed its Master Series A95K, the world's first consumer QD-OLED 4K TV and the rest of their 2022 lineup.

The new Bravia XR A95K TV includes a quantum dot organic light-emitting diode (QD-OLED) panel in 65-inch and 55-inch. Both will feature 4K resolution. QD-OLED is designed to combine the best traits of OLED (perfect blacks for example) and a LED TV (brightness and vivid colours).

The A95K comes with a stand, built-in cable management, four HDMI inputs, support 4K gaming at 120Hz, auto HDR tone mapping when connected to a Playstation 5 and auto low latency mode.

PHOTO: Sony Singapore

On the other hand, Sony has also unveiled other TV models in their lineup - the A90K 4K OLED, A80K 4K OLED, the Master Series Z9K and the Premium X95K Mini LED TVs. The A90K 4K OLED comes in 42 and 48-inch, and A80K 4K OLED comes in 55- and 77-inch.

The Z9K series will offer 8K resolution in 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes. The X95K series sticks to 4K resolution with 65, 75 and 85-inch models.

Both these series use Mini LED technology and Sony's backlight master drive which allows for precise control of the backlight. The Mini LED models also support 4K gaming at 120Hz, auto-tone mapping and auto low latency mode too.

Pricing and specific release dates for all the TVs will be announced in the coming months.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.