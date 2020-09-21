Sony Singapore is releasing a limited number of PS5 consoles daily from Sept 18 to 22

If you were the unfortunate few who didn’t manage to snag a PlayStation 5 console when pre-orders launched at 11am yesterday in Singapore, you still have 4 more chances.

As we all know by now, the stocks are very limited on launch day (Nov 19), and PS fans were scrambling yesterday trying to secure a copy, which caused websites to crash all across the island.

It so happens that Sony Singapore is doing a staggered release of a small quantity of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition over 5 days, from Sept 18 to 22, at 11am sharp. So if you are still hoping to get one on launch day, you still have 4 more chances.

Here are some quick tips to help you out:

Head to the PlayStation 5 product page on Sony Singapore (of course) and keep refreshing it, prior to 11 am each day. Unfortunately, there is no way to create a Sony store account prior to checking out, so you’re going to need to fill up that customer details page as fast as you can. The absolute fastest way is of course to ensure you have your “Autofill” on your Chrome browser all set with your first/last name, email, contact, address, postal code so all you need to do is to click on the email box and have Chrome pre-fill everything for you within one second, and all you need to do is to tick the T&Cs consent box and proceed to the payment method, which you can also make use of Chrome’s “Autofill” for payment methods. Good luck! And may the odds be ever in your favour.

If you still didn’t manage to snag one at retail price, just be sure not to feed the scalpers, or you can try your luck on Amazon US & UK or even Amazon.sg (set it to notify you by email or add to your wishlist). Or simply wait patiently till mid-December for the restocks.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.